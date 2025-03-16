First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of EverQuote worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in EverQuote by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 2,238 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $58,501.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,203.04. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $196,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,917.40. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,054. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

EverQuote Stock Up 3.6 %

EverQuote stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $950.62 million, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.01.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

