First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETD. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.