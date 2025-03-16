First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Azenta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of AZTA opened at $36.80 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

