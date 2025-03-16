First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 695,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KOS opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $320,427.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,236,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,120.72. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.