First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of TriMas worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TriMas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.08 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 554,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,444.18. This trade represents a 159.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

