Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. 2,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.