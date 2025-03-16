FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) Financial Comparison

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIGS and Perfect Moment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $555.56 million 1.36 $22.64 million $0.02 232.25 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.88 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.87

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 1.97% 2.76% 2.11% Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FIGS and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FIGS and Perfect Moment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 2 2 1 0 1.80 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

FIGS currently has a consensus price target of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Perfect Moment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.97%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than FIGS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of FIGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FIGS beats Perfect Moment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

