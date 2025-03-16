Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $34,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 597,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 163,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

