FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.48. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. FFD Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. FFD Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

