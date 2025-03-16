Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 13.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.47. The stock has a market cap of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.