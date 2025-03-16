Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $449.70 and last traded at $448.38. Approximately 54,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 283,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Stock Up 2.0 %

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.56.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.