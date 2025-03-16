Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 221,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

FRT stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

