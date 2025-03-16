Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.