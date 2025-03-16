Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 488.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

