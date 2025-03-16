Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

