Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,007.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 796,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after buying an additional 87,131 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $52.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

