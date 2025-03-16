Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 464.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 88,099 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,452,000 after purchasing an additional 411,549 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 65,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

