Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 84,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 124,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
The company has a market capitalization of C$176.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
