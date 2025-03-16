Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 170,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

