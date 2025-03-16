Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 170,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 149,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Stock Down 12.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Gold
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.