Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 170,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 149,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

