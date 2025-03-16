Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 170,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

