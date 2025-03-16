Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Increased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.4 %

FICO stock opened at $1,802.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,845.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,981.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,521 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

