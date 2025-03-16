Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 15,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 740,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,872,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

