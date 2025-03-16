Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after buying an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after buying an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after buying an additional 149,807 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $233.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

