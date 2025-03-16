Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $350,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.