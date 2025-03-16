Facet Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VYM opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

