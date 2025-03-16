Facet Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $340.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.05 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

