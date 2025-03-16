Facet Wealth Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

