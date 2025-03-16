Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 42,072 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,072 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $77,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 169,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.25 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.98.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.