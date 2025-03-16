Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 3,617 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12,276.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.