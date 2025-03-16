Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 28,663 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $29,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

