EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

