EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 552 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DT Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in DT Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in DT Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

NYSE DTM opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

