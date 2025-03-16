EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,774 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 177.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 848.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.