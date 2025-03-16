EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 399.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

Public Storage stock opened at $298.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.69.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

