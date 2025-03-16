EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

