EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

SITE stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

