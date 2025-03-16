EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,878 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAGG opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

