Evercore ISI Cuts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $3.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Cardlytics Stock Up 19.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CDLX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,223.20. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,454 shares of company stock valued at $391,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

