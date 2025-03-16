Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 86.6% in February

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the February 13th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

ERNA stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 176,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,398. Eterna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.47.

Get Eterna Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 1,159.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 4.76% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.