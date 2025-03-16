Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.20. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands.

Escalon Medical Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

