Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 800 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Radian Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

