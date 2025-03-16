Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $147,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.7 %

ARE opened at $99.30 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.