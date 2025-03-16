EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.04 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.