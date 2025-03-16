EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 498,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 68,306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $17,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

