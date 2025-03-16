Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 470,156 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470,156 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $514,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

