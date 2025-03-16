Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $66,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

VTWO opened at $82.03 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.