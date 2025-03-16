Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 25,476 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 5.12% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

