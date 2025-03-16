Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

