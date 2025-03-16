Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $44.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

